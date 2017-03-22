House oversight committee seeks Flynn records from White House, others

Lieutenant General Michael Flynn (ret.), National Security Advisor Designate speaks during a conference on the transition of the US Presidency from Barack Obama to Donald Trump at the US Institute Of Peace in Washington DC, January 10, 2017 (AFP Photo/CHRIS KLEPONIS)

The House Oversight Committee has asked the White House and the FBI for documents regarding former Trump adviser Michael Flynn’s foreign contacts with Russia, Turkey and other sources, its Republican chairman and Democratic counterpart said on Wednesday.

Republican House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz and Ranking Democrat Elijah Cummings, in a statement, said the committee also requested related documents related from the Department of Defense and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)