Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

House speaker tells Trump healthcare bill lacks votes: CNN

Reuters

24 Mar 2017 at 13:32 ET                   
President Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan told President Donald Trump on Friday that there are not enough votes to pass Republicans’ healthcare bill, CNN reported, citing a Republican source.

Ryan, at a meeting with Trump at the White House, is seeking guidance from Trump about possible next steps, according to CNN. Republican leaders had been planning a vote later on Friday on the measure, which seeks to dismantle Obamacare.

(Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
Republican who wants journalists jailed for publishing leaks revealed classified intel during Russia hearing
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+