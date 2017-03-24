House speaker tells Trump healthcare bill lacks votes: CNN
U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan told President Donald Trump on Friday that there are not enough votes to pass Republicans’ healthcare bill, CNN reported, citing a Republican source.
Ryan, at a meeting with Trump at the White House, is seeking guidance from Trump about possible next steps, according to CNN. Republican leaders had been planning a vote later on Friday on the measure, which seeks to dismantle Obamacare.
(Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)
