House speaker tells Trump healthcare bill lacks votes: CNN

President Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan told President Donald Trump on Friday that there are not enough votes to pass Republicans’ healthcare bill, CNN reported, citing a Republican source.

Ryan, at a meeting with Trump at the White House, is seeking guidance from Trump about possible next steps, according to CNN. Republican leaders had been planning a vote later on Friday on the measure, which seeks to dismantle Obamacare.

(Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)