House tax chief says Obamacare taxes not part of tax reform

Reuters

27 Mar 2017 at 16:59 ET                   
FILE PHOTO: House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX) speaks with the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives will not seek to repeal Obamacare taxes as a part of expected tax reform legislation, the top House Republican on tax policy said on Monday.

“We never envisioned bringing Obamacare taxes into that (reform) effort and I still don’t,” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady told reporters.

Obamacare taxes “go away when we repeal and replace. And so regrettably, they stay in place,” Brady said.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Leslie Adler)

