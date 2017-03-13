Quantcast

How a 94-year-old genius may save the planet

Newsweek

13 Mar 2017 at 01:24 ET                   
A man old enough to be Mark Zuckerberg’s great-grandfather just unveiled energy storage technology that might save the planet. John Goodenough is 94, and his current work could be the key to Tesla’s future—much as, decades ago, his efforts were an important part of Sony’s era of dominance in portable gadgets. Over the years, Goodenough has…

