Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

How a 94-year-old genius may save the planet

Newsweek

11 Mar 2017 at 08:52 ET                   
John Goodenough via YouTube

How a 94-Year-Old Genius May Save the Planet

A man old enough to be Mark Zuckerberg’s great-grandfather just unveiled energy storage technology that might save the planet. John Goodenough is 94, and his current work could be the key to Tesla’s future—much as, decades ago, his efforts were an important part of Sony’s era of dominance in portable gadgets. Over the years, Goodenough has…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Two Oregon occupiers found guilty of conspiracy in second trial
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+