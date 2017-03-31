Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

How does weed get its taste?

Newsweek

31 Mar 2017 at 07:37 ET                   
Marijuana (AFP Photo/Brendan Smialowski)

From earthy-flavored OG Kush to zesty Lemon Haze and skunky Sour Disel, there’s a plethora of flavor options for marijuana smokers in legal states to choose from when purchasing weed at their local dispensaries. Now researchers have identified the genes that give cannabis plants their differing tastes. Scientists at the University of British Columbia (UBC) recently…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Baffled and paralyzed’ Trump realizes his ‘Game of Thrones’ style of governing has ‘flopped’: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+