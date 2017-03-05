Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

How J.R.R. Tolkien redefined fantasy stories

Newsweek

05 Mar 2017 at 14:42 ET                   
Actor Ian McKellen as Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings (New Line Cinema)

How J.R.R. Tolkien Redefined Fantasy Stories

This article, and others about one of the most celebrated writers, is featured in Newsweek’s Special Edition: J.R.R. Tolkien—The Mind of a Genius. Scholars, academics and casual enthusiasts have spilled tons of ink (both of the real and virtual varieties) about the exact definition of fantasy (does an epic poem such as Beowulf count?) and the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Kellyanne Conway says using ‘alternative facts’ is like announcing wrong winner at the Oscars
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+