How repeating ‘gyna, gyna, gyna’ helps Alec Baldwin tap into his inner Donald Trump

Newsweek

29 Mar 2017 at 13:55 ET                   
Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump on SNL (Screenshot)

Alec Baldwin’s days of impersonating President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night live” may be numbered, but until the actor officially hangs up his Tump-esque wig, he will continue to tap into his presidential persona—by repeating, “gyna, gyna, gyna,” before hitting the SNL stage each week. The 58-year-old disclosed in Vanity Fair how he landed the role…

