How the Trump Administration may be skirting its own ethics rules

Pro Publica

04 Mar 2017 at 09:23 ET                   
Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

The Trump administration appears to be either ignoring or exempting top staffers from its own watered-down ethics rules. As we have detailed, President Trump in January issued an order weakening Obama-era ethics policies, allowing lobbyists to work at agencies they had sought to influence. The Trump order did limit what lobbyists could do once they entered…

About the Author
ProPublica is an independent, non-profit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest. Our work focuses exclusively on truly important stories, stories with “moral force.” We do this by producing journalism that shines a light on exploitation of the weak by the strong and on the failures of those with power to vindicate the trust placed in them.
