Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

How Trump, Bannon get Joseph McCarthy wrong

Newsweek

10 Mar 2017 at 18:44 ET                   
Joseph Mccarthy (Wikipedia)

Joseph McCarthy, the Republican senator known for his Cold War investigations of communist influence in the United States, seems to be back in the news. Last week, the president of the United States issued a totally unsubstantiated charge that his predecessor, Barack Obama, ordered “wires tapped in Trump Tower just before the victory.” He added: “Nothing…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump appointee who called the Obamas radical Islamists and tweeted anti-Muslim statements canned
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+