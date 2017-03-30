Howard Dean tells Dems to filibuster Gorsuch or ‘hang it up’: ‘You’ll never raise money’ again

Former Gov. Howard Dean (D-VT) appears on MSNBC to talk about Donald Trump (Screen capture)

Senate Democrats have floated the idea of filibustering President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court Justice nominee, Neil Gorsuch. On Thursday, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D) announced that he intends to vote in favor of confirming Gorsuch.

“An announcement by a Democrat — I know he’s one of the more moderate or conservative Democrats — but an announcement by a Democrat Joe Manchin that’s going to vote for this confirmation. What does this do, Howard Dean, to the question of a filibuster on the Democratic side?” MSNBC host Steve Kornacki asked former Vermont Gov. and DNC chair, Howard Dean.

“Nothing. That’s baked in,” Dean replied, noting that two or three Democrats will likely vote to confirm Gorsuch.

“I can tell you right now … if he’s confirmed straight up with 60 votes, 10 of which are Democratic, the Democratic Senatorial committee might as well hang it up ’cause they’ll never raise any money from our base,” he said.

