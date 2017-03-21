Hubble spies distant spiral galaxy NGC 1448
Nearly 50 million light-years from Earth, in the faint constellation of Horologium (also known as the Pendulum Clock), lies a spiral galaxy named NGC 1448. On Monday, NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) released an image of a section of the galaxy — one that shows it from a unique vantage point — captured using…
