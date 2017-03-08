‘I don’t know if I want to calm things down’: Rudy Giuliani defends White House chaos

Rudy Giuliani speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani defended President Donald Trump’s chaotic White House, saying it is a by-product of change that he hoped to see after Trump was elected.

Giuliani, who was a key adviser to Trump during the election, was spotted at Reagan National Airport by a reporter from TMZ and asked, “Things seem a little scattered in the White House right now. What advice would you give to calm things down?”

The grinning Giuliani, pulling a carry-on, skipped over the White House’s leak problem and fighting among staffers to say that conflict is good.

“I don’t know that I want to calm things down, I want to see change,” he replied. “Whenever you have change, you have disruption. On a way I kind of expected this kind of discussion to be going on.”

“He [Trump] is trying to change things and trying to get America moving in a different direction,” he added.

The video can be viewed at TMZ.