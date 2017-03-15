‘I still haven’t got to the punch line’: Stephen Colbert brilliantly mocks Rachel Maddow’s Trump tax report

Stephen Colbert (Screengrab / CBS)

In a hilarious segment, Stephen Colbert parodied Rachel Maddow’s long-winded report on Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Maddow on Tuesday teased the bombshell news that her nightly program “got Trump tax returns,” piquing the interest of political observers. The return ended up being a summary of the president’s 2005 returns, which had been anonymously mailed to investigative journalist David Cay Johnston.

On her eponymous MSNBC show that night, Maddow spoke about the document for more than half her show before finally revealing the substance of it, during which time the Daily Beast published a detailed report on Trump’s 2005 returns.

“I hold in my hands something significant,” Colbert began on Wednesday, dressed in a Maddow-esque black v-neck and blazer. “A joke that we have confirmed has been heard by Donald Trump. We believe this is the first time that any joke heard by Donald Trump has been released.”

“The First Amendment gives us the right to tell this joke,” Colbert said, referencing the White House’s response to Maddow’s tax report, which accused MSNBC of “violating the law” in order to publish the story.

Exaggerating Maddow’s mannerisms and inflections, Colbert continued to poke fun at the MSNBC host before revealing the joke: “Why did the chicken—“

“But first a word on chickens,” Colbert-as-Maddow said.

Watch the video below, via CBS: