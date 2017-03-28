Quantcast

ICE raid shooting victim was wrong person, lawyer says

International Business Times

28 Mar 2017 at 13:06 ET                   
Felix Torres' home on Chicago's Northwest Side (Facebook, People's Response Team)

A Chicago man was shot and wounded by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Monday morning — but the agency later admitted they targeted the wrong person. “I don’t know if there was some sort of mistake here or what,” attorney Thomas Hallock told the Chicago Tribune, adding the shooting was “pretty bizarre.” Felix Torres, 53,…

