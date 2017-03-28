ICE raid shooting victim was wrong person, lawyer says
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A Chicago man was shot and wounded by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Monday morning — but the agency later admitted they targeted the wrong person. “I don’t know if there was some sort of mistake here or what,” attorney Thomas Hallock told the Chicago Tribune, adding the shooting was “pretty bizarre.” Felix Torres, 53,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion