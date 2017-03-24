ICE reportedly detaining suspects in raids on ‘sanctuary cities’
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials are raiding targets in “sanctuary cities” to pressure those jurisdictions to cooperate with federal immigration agents, CNN reported Friday, citing a senior U.S. immigration official familiar with the situation. A sanctuary city is any territorial area in which the local law enforcement bodies don’t coordinate with federal authorities to deport…
