Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

ICE reportedly detaining suspects in raids on ‘sanctuary cities’

International Business Times

24 Mar 2017 at 10:04 ET                   
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers detain a suspect during an enforcement operation in Los Angeles, on February 7, 2017

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials are raiding targets in “sanctuary cities” to pressure those jurisdictions to cooperate with federal immigration agents, CNN reported Friday, citing a senior U.S. immigration official familiar with the situation. A sanctuary city is any territorial area in which the local law enforcement bodies don’t coordinate with federal authorities to deport…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Devin Nunes: Paul Manafort volunteered to testify before House Intelligence Committee
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+