ICE slams New Jersey jail for releasing man despite detainer request

NJ.com

14 Mar 2017 at 23:46 ET                   
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers detain a suspect during an enforcement operation in Los Angeles, on February 7, 2017

ICE slams N.J. jail for releasing man despite detainer request

MOUNT HOLLY TWP. — The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released a statement slamming Burlington County officials for releasing an immigrant that federal officers wanted held. The release said that ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations were later able to arrest the man in question, Denner Dos Santos, 22, a Brazilian, in Mount Holly on Feb. 22.…

