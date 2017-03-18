I’d rather ‘slit my wrists and bleed out’: Kellyanne Conway is glad she’s not Sean Spicer

Erin Corbett 18 Mar 2017 at 11:37 ET

In an exclusive interview with New York Magazine, Kellyanne Conway opened up about her role in Donald Trump’s White House, as one of his closest and most loyal advisers. It’s very important to Conway to be in this position, knowing that she “can bend [the president’s] ear at any time,” according to the exclusive.

Kellyanne recounted a media appearance from the day Gen. Mike Flynn resigned as Trump’s national security adviser. As she explained that day, before Flynn formally resigned, that he had the president’s “full confidence” and was swarmed by a flock of reporters, she said, “I don’t do the press briefings. Sean does!”

And she doesn’t want his job either. Chewing the same cinnamon Orbit gum as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Conway basically said she would never want Spicer’s job.

“Slit my wrists, bleed out, put cement shoes on, jump off the bridge, and then I’ll take the job — are you kidding me?” she said.

Rather, she prefers her position close to the president, likely because, as Nuzzi points out, they are eerily similar:

[H]er opportunism, jumping from Ted Cruz to Trump mid-campaign; her mercenary sense of loyalty, somehow both total and totally for hire; her ease at projecting, in even the most staged encounters, a blue-collar authenticity; her fighter’s instinct, which dictates that she never give an inch or even try to persuade; and, above all, her very loose relationship to the truth and her very evident love of the game.

As for Spicer, he told Nuzzi that his position entails “answering on behalf of somebody whom you’re speaking for,” which he says people seem to forget. “You’re representing their point of view, the issues that they care about, and that’s a very different thing than answering for yourself.”

Conway prefers her “walk-in privileges” at the Oval Office. “When I want to talk to [the president,] I go talk to him,” she explained.