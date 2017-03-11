If the EPA doesn’t believe in science, what is it good for?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
If the EPA doesn’t believe in science, what is it good for?
What’s left when the Environmental Protection Agency throws facts out the window? J3SSL33 via Flickr The EPA is required to act when emissions pose a danger to human heath and welfare. Note: This is part four of a four-part series about the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The agency, its policies, and the science that…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion