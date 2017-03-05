Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Immigrant detainees sue private prison company, alleging forced labor

Los Angeles Times

05 Mar 2017 at 14:52 ET                   
Man in prison (Shutterstock)

Immigrant detainees sue private prison company, alleging forced labor

During part of her time in an immigrant detention center in Colorado, Grisel Xahuentitla spent six hours a day passing out trays before meals, scrubbing toilets and scouring showers. She was participating in a voluntary work program that allows detainees to earn $1 a day to help with the upkeep of the center. “When you are…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Kellyanne Conway says using ‘alternative facts’ is like announcing wrong winner at the Oscars
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+