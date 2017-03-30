Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Impulsive, arrogant and immature’: Showtime series reveals what Americans think of Trump’s first days

Sarah K. Burris

30 Mar 2017 at 20:28 ET                   
"The Circus" focus group (Photo: Screen capture)

It’s just 71 days into President Donald Trump’s term and Americans are lining up to talk about the new leader’s shortcomings. From the FCC allowing internet companies to sell browsing history to his dealing of the opioid crisis, Trump’s own supporters are taking issue with his policies.

The Showtime series “The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth,” shows MSNBC’s Mark Halperin leading a focus group of community members at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. The group was a mix of Trump supporters and those who hate the president.

Halperin asked the audience who thought they were the most upset person in the room at Trump. An elderly gentleman who described himself as a conservative was the one to raise his hand.

The audience gave advice to trump that ranged from “act presidential” to “shake the hand of foreign dignitaries when they visit you” and even “slow down.” When they were asked to use one word to describe Trump they said he was “impulsive,” “arrogant,” “immature” and “trigger happy.”

Watch the full video below:

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘He has no idea what he’s doing’: CNN legal analyst slams Nunes’s ‘clandestine mission’ to White House
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+