In an angry and fearful nation, an outbreak of anti-Semitism
In late November, Marna Street, a violist with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, was walking to her car after a rehearsal. Street was shocked by what she discovered: Someone had painted a swastika, about 14 inches across, on the trunk of her car. The vandals, Street said, had probably targeted her vehicle, which was parked in a…
