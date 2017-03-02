Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

In red and blue America, they watched same speech but heard different things

Los Angeles Times

02 Mar 2017 at 01:27 ET                   
President Donald Trump is due to give a speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday (AFP Photo/SAUL LOEB)

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Early in his speech to Congress, when President Donald Trump likened his election to a political earthquake, it practically lifted Kristen Rossow off her couch. Sitting in the family room of her split-level home in this tidy Boise suburb, watching with her husband and daughter — all Trump fans — she sprang up…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Just because you act presidential doesn’t mean you are’: Colbert slams Trump’s ‘bizarrely normal’ speech
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+