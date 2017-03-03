Quantcast

Indiana residents get radio alert for zombie outbreak

International Business Times

03 Mar 2017 at 08:32 ET                   
Zombies from 'The Walking Dead' [Facebook]

A local radio station in Randolph County, Indiana, sent out emergency alerts about a zombie attack and a related disease outbreak in the area Wednesday. However, the sheriff’s department assured the residents that there was no local emergency and the alerts were the work of hackers. The alerts were reportedly played frequently on a Winchester station,…

