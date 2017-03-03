Indiana residents get radio alert for zombie outbreak
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A local radio station in Randolph County, Indiana, sent out emergency alerts about a zombie attack and a related disease outbreak in the area Wednesday. However, the sheriff’s department assured the residents that there was no local emergency and the alerts were the work of hackers. The alerts were reportedly played frequently on a Winchester station,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion