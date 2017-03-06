Quantcast

Inside JCC threat suspect Juan Thompson’s college years

Newsweek

06 Mar 2017 at 08:08 ET                   
Juan Thompson (YouTube)

In college, Juan Thompson surrounded himself with Jewish friends and a Jewish girlfriend. He spent time with her family. He spoke favorably about Israel, not always a popular thing to do at Vassar College, a liberal arts school in New York state where some students have embraced the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement. But the…

