Inside the CBO’s alarming report on Trumpcare
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
So it’s finally out. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has released its much-anticipated cost estimate of the Republican health care plan that’s making its way through the House of Representatives. No wonder the White House and Republican leaders in Congress have been dissing the CBO recently. “Sometimes we ask them to do stuff they’re not capable…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion