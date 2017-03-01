Inside Trump’s abrupt shift on undocumented immigrants
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
On the day he was set to address Congress for the first time as commander in chief, President Donald Trump scrambled expectations for his immigration policy when he told news anchors Tuesday that he is open to a bill that would grant legal status to undocumented immigrants living in the United States. “The time is right…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion