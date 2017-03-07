Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Interior proposes 73 million acres for drilling in Gulf Of Mexico

International Business Times

07 Mar 2017 at 12:32 ET                   
Ryan Zinke (Twitter)

The Department of the Interior announced Monday a proposal that would lease 73 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico for oil and gas exploration and development later this year, according to a statement. The massive amount of acreage, spread out across Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas’ shores, would first be put up for sale…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
City councilman calls for Iowa college to punish professor who hung flag upside down at his home
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+