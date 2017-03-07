Interior proposes 73 million acres for drilling in Gulf Of Mexico
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The Department of the Interior announced Monday a proposal that would lease 73 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico for oil and gas exploration and development later this year, according to a statement. The massive amount of acreage, spread out across Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas’ shores, would first be put up for sale…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion