Intruder arrested on White House grounds, CNN reports

Reuters

11 Mar 2017 at 11:17 ET                   
The White House seen from outside the north lawn fence in Washington on Sept. 22, 2014. By Kevin Lamarque for Reuters.

An intruder carrying a backpack entered the White House grounds and was arrested by U.S. Secret Service agents at an entrance near the president’s residence, CNN reported on Saturday morning, citing an unnamed source.

President Donald Trump, who was in the White House at the time, was not in any danger from the security breach, which occurred around midnight, the cable television network reported.

The White House could not be reached immediately to confirm the report.

(Reporting By Frank McGurty, Editing by Franklin Paul)

