Iowa Republican wants to force women to carry dead fetuses to term
An Iowa state representative has caused a furor online by asserting that women who miscarry after 20 weeks of pregnancy should have to carry their fetuses to term. Shannon Lundgren’s comments came during a hearing this week on Senate File 471, which would pave the way for a state ban on abortions after the 20-week mark.…
