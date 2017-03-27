Quantcast

Iran imposes sanctions on US firms in tit-for-tat

International Business Times

27 Mar 2017 at 07:09 ET                   
Donald Trump (Fox News/screen grab)

Days after the United States imposed fresh sanctions on companies and individuals that it believed helped Iran boost its ballistic missiles program, the latter hit back with a similar move. Tehran announced Sunday sanctions against 15 U.S. companies, which it said supported terrorism or violated human rights. The companies under the Iranian sanction, mostly those involved…

