Is Trump too busy for sexual misconduct lawsuit?
President Donald Trump’s lawyers argued in New York’s top court Monday that Trump’s busy schedule prevents him from facing a defamation lawsuit. The suit was brought three days before Trump’s inauguration in January by a female contestant on The Apprentice who—along with nearly a dozen other women—accused Trump of sexual misconduct during the 2016 election campaign.…
