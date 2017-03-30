Quantcast

Is Trump too busy for sexual misconduct lawsuit?

Newsweek

30 Mar 2017 at 08:38 ET                   
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump’s lawyers argued in New York’s top court Monday that Trump’s busy schedule prevents him from facing a defamation lawsuit. The suit was brought three days before Trump’s inauguration in January by a female contestant on The Apprentice who—along with nearly a dozen other women—accused Trump of sexual misconduct during the 2016 election campaign.…

