ISIS loses access to Iraq oil

International Business Times

10 Mar 2017 at 15:27 ET                   
A member of Ussud Al-Anbar (Anbar Lions), a group affiliated to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (AFP)

The Iraqi army and its allies have blocked nearly all access by the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, to lucrative oil fields, cutting off one of the jihadists’ primary sources of funding, the U.S. military magazine Stars and Stripes reports. ISIS took large swathes of territory across Iraq in 2014 and declared itself a…

