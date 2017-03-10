ISIS loses access to Iraq oil
The Iraqi army and its allies have blocked nearly all access by the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, to lucrative oil fields, cutting off one of the jihadists’ primary sources of funding, the U.S. military magazine Stars and Stripes reports. ISIS took large swathes of territory across Iraq in 2014 and declared itself a…
