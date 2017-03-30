Israel slashes UN funding by $2 million over bias
Tel Aviv (dpa) – Israel will cut 2 million dollars from its UN dues in response to “anti-Israel” resolutions passed by the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), the Foreign Ministry confirmed Thursday. The funds will be diverted to development projects in “friendly” countries, announced spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon late Wednesday. The decision comes after the UNHRC last…
