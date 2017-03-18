Quantcast

It’s electric: Why light causes epileptic seizures

Newsweek

18 Mar 2017 at 06:46 ET                   
Kurt Eichenwald of Newsweek speaks to Joy Reid about conspiracy theories regarding Hillary Clinton's health (Screen capture)

Earlier on Friday, a suspect was arrested in Salisbury, Maryland, for sending a virtual attack through Twitter to Newsweek senior writer Kurt Eichenwald last December. The suspect, whose name was confirmed by a law enforcement official as John Rivello, sent a GIF of a strobing image to Eichenwald on the social media website that was deliberately…

