Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘It’s now the world of Putin, the world of Donald Trump,’ says France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen

Newsweek

24 Mar 2017 at 10:14 ET                   
French far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen delivers a speech on December 13, 2015 in Henin-Beaumont (AFP Photo/Denis Charlet)

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen met with Russian diplomats in Moscow on Friday in a trip that comes just a month before the French presidential elections. The National Front leader met with Russia’s State Duma International Affairs Committee and said she would adopt a more positive approach toward Russia if elected, state-owned Russian news agency…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin gushes over Trump’s ‘perfect genes’ in bizarre interview
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+