Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Ivanka Trump has glam squad help before White House visits

International Business Times

06 Mar 2017 at 07:39 ET                   
Ivanka Trump (ABC News)

First daughter Ivanka Trump has made intermittent appearances at the White House since the start of President Donald Trump’s term. Although she doesn’t have an official role in administration, Ivanka Trump has been present at meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, manufacturing executives and women business leaders. As many political analysts have noted, one of…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Charles Blow: Suspend Trump’s ‘executive authority’ until we know what the hell is going on with Russia
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+