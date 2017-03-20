Ivanka Trump sued over ‘unfair competition’
The Ivanka Trump brand has had a tumultuous start to 2017, and things do not seem to be getting better. The clothing and accessories brand founded by President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump has been sued by a San Francisco-based retailer over unfair competition, reports said Friday. According to the class action lawsuit filed by Modern…
