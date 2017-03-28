Ivanka Trump to visit Angela Merkel in Berlin
Ivanka Trump will make her first international public appearance on the behalf of the U.S. when she travels to a Women20 empowerment summit in Berlin sometime in April. During her trip to Germany, President Donald Trump’s older daughter will reportedly meet one-on-one with Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom she met for the first time recently. After the…
