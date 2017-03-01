Jake Tapper calls out Sean Spicer’s fake news hypocrisy: ‘Here’s a positive poll so it’s not fake’

(Screenshot)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer cited a CNN poll in a tweet about the president’s Tuesday night speech, noting that it was positively received. This was after CNN was blocked from a briefing with Spicer just last week.

CNN’s Jake Tapper retweeted Spicer, writing “Just a small example of how dishonest the ‘fake news’ charge from the WH is.” He commented on Wednesday saying Spicer’s disdain for the media is not about CNN in particular, but “it’s about whether or not the coverage upsets him or upsets his boss in any way.”

The White House’s claims of “fake news” isn’t about whether or not the news is factual, Tapper said. “The issue is whether or not they like the coverage or not, and whether or not they like oversight at all.”

“We heard President Trump say one time any negative poll is fake — that was a tweet I think … Here’s a positive poll so it’s not fake, but I mean, this is really quite juvenile when you get down to what actually is being opposed,” he said.