James Comey: ‘No evidence’ to back Trump’s claims about Obama wiretap

FBI Director James Comey

The FBI and the Department of Justice found no evidence to back President Donald Trump’s claims that his predecessor wiretapped him.

FBI Director James Comey confirmed Monday morning before a congressional panel that the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia were under investigation, but he knocked down the president’s claims about wiretapping.

“The FBI and Department of Justice have no information to support those tweets,” Comey said.

Trump tweeted those accusations March 4, apparently based on a Breitbart News article, and accused former President Barack Obama of engaging in “McCarthyism.”

“We have no evidence that supports them,” Comey said. “I try very hard not to engage in any isms at all, including McCarthyism.”

Adm. Mike Rogers, the director of the National Security Agency, also disputed Trump’s “utterly ridiculous” claims that Great Britain had conducted surveillance against on Obama’s orders.

He explained that would have been a violation of U.S. law, and he found no evidence of such activity.

British officials have expressed outrage at the allegations, but Rogers said he believed it would not harm the longterm partnership between Great Britain and the U.S.