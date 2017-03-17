Quantcast

Japan evacuates thousands for North Korea missile drill

Newsweek

17 Mar 2017 at 10:54 ET                   
Leader Kim Jong-Un inspects the Hwa Islet defense detachment off the east coast of North Korea (AFP)

Japan set off air-raid sirens and evacuated thousands of residents Friday as part of its first ever civilian missile drill amid heightened tensions with North Korea and fears of an attack by Kim Jong Un. Japan, an ally of the U.S., has been especially concerned about the reclusive, nuclear-armed state after Pyongyang launched four missiles into…

