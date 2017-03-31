Japan kills more than 300 whales in annual hunt
Japanese whalers have killed more than 300 whales in their annual Antarctic expedition in contravention of a worldwide moratorium and international opposition to the hunt. The fleet of five ships planned to kill 333 minke whales over the course of their expedition that began in November, and the return of three ships provoked criticism from animal…
