Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Japan PM and US president discuss North Korea’s missile launches: media

Reuters

06 Mar 2017 at 18:30 ET                   
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (R) at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 17, 2016. Cabinet Public Relations Office/HANDOUT via Reuters

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed North Korea’s missile launches during a phone call on Tuesday, the Jiji and Kyodo news agencies reported on Tuesday.

North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan’s northwest coast on Monday, angering South Korea and Japan, days after it promised retaliation over U.S.-South Korea military drills it sees as preparation for war.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Paul Tait)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
Khizr Khan confirms his travel rights are under review after attacking Trump during campaign
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+