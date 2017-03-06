Japan PM and US president discuss North Korea’s missile launches: media

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (R) at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 17, 2016. Cabinet Public Relations Office/HANDOUT via Reuters

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed North Korea’s missile launches during a phone call on Tuesday, the Jiji and Kyodo news agencies reported on Tuesday.

North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan’s northwest coast on Monday, angering South Korea and Japan, days after it promised retaliation over U.S.-South Korea military drills it sees as preparation for war.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Paul Tait)