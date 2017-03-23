Jason Van Dyke charged with 16 new counts in shooting death of Laquan McDonald
CHICAGO — A new indictment unsealed Thursday in the murder case against Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke added 16 counts of aggravated battery — one for each time the officer shot Laquan McDonald in 2014. Joseph McMahon, the Kane County state’s attorney who was appointed special prosecutor in the high-profile case, had previously said his…
