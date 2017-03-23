Quantcast

Jason Van Dyke charged with 16 new counts in shooting death of Laquan McDonald

Chicago Tribune

23 Mar 2017 at 17:49 ET                   
Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke is seen in an undated picture released by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Cook County State's Attorney's Office/Handout via Reuters

CHICAGO — A new indictment unsealed Thursday in the murder case against Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke added 16 counts of aggravated battery — one for each time the officer shot Laquan McDonald in 2014. Joseph McMahon, the Kane County state’s attorney who was appointed special prosecutor in the high-profile case, had previously said his…

