Jeff Sessions Won’t Use Weed to Fight Opioid Epidemic
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has a prescription for opioid and heroin addicts—and it’s not marijuana. Sessions said in a statement that he was “astonished” by suggestions that medical marijuana could be a cure for the epidemic that’s ravaging the U.S,, telling reporters in Richmond that medical use of the drug has “been hyped, maybe too much.”…
