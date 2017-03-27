Quantcast

JFK believed Hitler was alive after World War II

International Business Times

27 Mar 2017 at 09:52 ET                   
President John F. Kennedy.

John F. Kennedy’s diary from 1945, going up for auction on his 100th birth anniversary April 26, revealed that the young former president believed Adolf Hitler might still be alive after the end of the World War II, reports said Saturday. He wrote the 61-page diary while touring Europe during his stint as a war correspondent…

