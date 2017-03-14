Joe Biden calls for SXSW tech innovators to join cancer fight
AUSTIN, Texas — “You’re the future,” Joe Biden told a rapt audience Sunday afternoon at the South by Southwest Conference here, appealing to the brightest minds in tech and media to join him in his commitment to fighting cancer. “You could make a gigantic impact. We need your ingenuity. You could have a profound impact on…
