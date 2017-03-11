John Fugelsang hilariously mocks Sean Spicer: ‘He looks like the before picture in a Xanax ad’

John Fugelsang (Photo: Screen capture)

SiriusXM radio host John Fugelsang joined comedian Dean Obeidallah in proclaiming that President Donald Trump might be bad for the country but he’s great for comedy.

Press secretary Sean Spicer referenced comedian Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal of him during his press conference Friday when he said, “don’t make the podium move.” It prompted host Don Lemon to ask if McCarthy is in Spicer’s head.

Fugelsang said that he’s torn because he feels bad for Spicer but perhaps not that bad. “He kind of looks like the before picture in a Xanax ad,” he said. “He’s the gerbil Goebbels.”

Fugelsang did say that Spicer has gotten better at his job because he’s smiling, wearing fitted suits and “relaxing into his job of lying all the time.”

Obeidallah confessed he can’t look at Spicer without seeing McCarthy.

“He’s giving Melissa McCarthy material by using props!” Fugelsang exclaimed. “Don’t help her, Sean!”

The two comedians agreed that Trump jokes are a dime a dozen but if there’s something original to contribute a legend can be made. That’s why “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is doing extremely well throwing punches at the president while “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon is failing by messing up Trump’s hair.

See the full discussion below: