John J. Sullivan likely to become deputy secretary of state
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump is expected to nominate John J. Sullivan to be the deputy secretary of state, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous U.S. officials familiar with the development. Sullivan, who has previously served in the George W. Bush administration at senior positions in the Commerce Department and the Pentagon, was announced as Trump administration’s…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion